'Governors Of Non- BJP Ruled States Getting Instructions From PMO To Trouble Opposition Governments', Says Kharge

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge being felicitated during a programme of Karnataka government in Hubballi on Saturday ( ETV Bharat )

Hubballi: All India Congress Committee (AICC) President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday accused that Governors of Opposition-ruled states have been getting instructions from the offices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to trouble the Congress and Opposition governments in states. He was speaking at the Karnataka Government's programme to distribute houses to slum dwellers. Referring to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's refusal to read the Karnataka government-drafted speech on the first day of the joint legislature session, Kharge said it was not only Karnataka, the Governors have been troubling governments in all non-BJP ruled states, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala. "Whenever the Congress and the non-BJP ruled states want to do good work and bring any bills for the public good, the BJP tries to put hurdles through the Governors by way of making them refuse assent or return the bills. Governors are getting calls directly from the offices of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister. Many Governors confide this in private conversations saying, 'Ham kya karna bhai saab, upar se instruction aata hai (What can we do brother, instructions come from top)," Kharge said.