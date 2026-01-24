'Governors Of Non- BJP Ruled States Getting Instructions From PMO To Trouble Opposition Governments', Says Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking at the Karnataka Government's programme to distribute houses to slum dwellers in Hubballi.
January 24, 2026
Hubballi: All India Congress Committee (AICC) President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday accused that Governors of Opposition-ruled states have been getting instructions from the offices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to trouble the Congress and Opposition governments in states.
He was speaking at the Karnataka Government's programme to distribute houses to slum dwellers.
Referring to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's refusal to read the Karnataka government-drafted speech on the first day of the joint legislature session, Kharge said it was not only Karnataka, the Governors have been troubling governments in all non-BJP ruled states, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
"Whenever the Congress and the non-BJP ruled states want to do good work and bring any bills for the public good, the BJP tries to put hurdles through the Governors by way of making them refuse assent or return the bills. Governors are getting calls directly from the offices of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister. Many Governors confide this in private conversations saying, 'Ham kya karna bhai saab, upar se instruction aata hai (What can we do brother, instructions come from top)," Kharge said.
Referring to the VB-GRAM G Act, Kharge said the Union Government has taken away the employment rights of the people through the new Act. But Congress will not rest until this new Act is repealed and the MGNREG Act is restored. "Like the three farm bills, the Modi Government will have to withdraw the VB-GRAM G Act,” he said while calling upon people to support the fight of the Congress.
Further, he said neither Modi nor the BJP has concerns for the poor and the working class and their problems and rights. "PM Modi is busy touring the world and making election speeches. They say the nation comes first to them before everything. But in reality, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is first to them, and our Constitution, freedom and rights of people come next," said Kharge, who hails from Kalaburgi.
"Like they have taken away your right to employment, in future, they will take away your rights to food, housing and education. They want to make the middle class, poor and the working class of the country as slaves by snatching away all rights given to them under the Constitution. If all of you don't unite and fight, the country will soon witness the Hitler, Mussolini and Saddam Hussain-like regimes," he alleged.
He also called upon youths, intellectuals, women and the farmers to defeat the BJP in every single election that is coming. "If you want to protect the Constitution and freedom, you must teach a lesson to the BJP by defeating it in every upcoming election. It is only then we can protect our Constitution and freedom," he said.
