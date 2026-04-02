Governor Has No Authority To Reject Cabinet Decisions, Says Madras High Court
The Madras High Court observed that the Governor is bound by the decisions of the Cabinet.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Chennai: A full bench of the Madras High Court has ruled that the Governor does not possess arbitrary power to reject Cabinet decisions regarding matters such as the premature release of prisoners and the commutation of sentences.
John David, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Navarasu murder case, was also a student of Annamalai University in Chidambaram.
But the Tamil Nadu Cabinet had recommended to the Governor the premature release of John David. Challenging the Governor's rejection of this recommendation by the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, various petitions were filed in the Madras High Court on behalf of both the Government of Tamil Nadu and John David.
Justices MS Ramesh and Lakshminarayanan, who heard these petitions, delivered divergent verdicts. Consequently, it was recommended that a three-judge bench examine the following issues: Is the Governor bound by the Cabinet's decision regarding the commutation of sentences and the premature release of prisoners? And under what circumstances can the Governor exercise independent discretion?
Accordingly, the case came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices AD Jagadish Chandira, GK Ilanthiraiyan, and Sundar Mohan during the previous session. During the proceedings, State Chief Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah appeared and presented arguments on behalf of the government.
He argued, "According to the Constitution, the Governor can act only upon the recommendation of the Cabinet. Furthermore, the Governor cannot make independent decisions regarding the administrative functions of the State Government. A seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court has already affirmed that the Governor is bound to act solely on the advice and recommendation of the Cabinet."
The Governor is merely a symbolic head. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has held that a government order regarding the premature release of a convicted individual — a decision made by the Cabinet, can be issued even without the Governor's assent. It was on this very basis that the Supreme Court delivered its verdict in the Perarivalan case. Therefore, the Governor lacks the authority to reject a decision taken by the Cabinet regarding the premature release of prisoners.
Following this, the judges reserved their verdict in the case without specifying a date. In this context, the judges delivered their verdict in this case today.
In their judgment, they observed, "The Governor does not possess the authority to unilaterally reject a Cabinet decision regarding the commutation of prisoners' sentences or their premature release. The Governor is bound by the decisions of the Cabinet."
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