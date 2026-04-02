ETV Bharat / bharat

Governor Has No Authority To Reject Cabinet Decisions, Says Madras High Court

Chennai: A full bench of the Madras High Court has ruled that the Governor does not possess arbitrary power to reject Cabinet decisions regarding matters such as the premature release of prisoners and the commutation of sentences.

John David, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Navarasu murder case, was also a student of Annamalai University in Chidambaram.

But the Tamil Nadu Cabinet had recommended to the Governor the premature release of John David. Challenging the Governor's rejection of this recommendation by the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, various petitions were filed in the Madras High Court on behalf of both the Government of Tamil Nadu and John David.

Justices MS Ramesh and Lakshminarayanan, who heard these petitions, delivered divergent verdicts. Consequently, it was recommended that a three-judge bench examine the following issues: Is the Governor bound by the Cabinet's decision regarding the commutation of sentences and the premature release of prisoners? And under what circumstances can the Governor exercise independent discretion?

Accordingly, the case came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices AD Jagadish Chandira, GK Ilanthiraiyan, and Sundar Mohan during the previous session. During the proceedings, State Chief Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah appeared and presented arguments on behalf of the government.