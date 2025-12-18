ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Working To Protect Great Indian Bustards In Gujarat: Union Min Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said the government is working towards protection of the Great Indian Bustard birds in Gujarat. Replying to supplementaries in Rajya Sabha, Yadav said the government is running a programme for conservation of Great Indian Bustards across many states including Gujarat.

He was responding to a question by Congress member Shaktisinh Gohil. The Congress leader from Gujarat said there is a sanctuary for Great Indian Bustard at Kutch, Gujarat but only 3 female birds are left there. He also feared that if these three female birds died, then the sanctuary land would be handed over to businessmen.

To this, Yadav said that the fear of the Congress member is "baseless" and assured that the government is working for the protection of the Great Indian Bustards in Gujarat.

The minister informed that there are four female Great India Bustards in Kutch, Gujarat. The population of this bird in Rajasthan is 140. Yadav also informed the House that the government is not running any "specific project" for protection of Indian Roller (Palapitta) birds. The minister was responding to a query of BJP leader K Laxman regarding declining population of Indian Rollers.