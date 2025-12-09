ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Working On War Footing To Control Pests, Diseases Affecting Coconut Plantations: Agriculture Minister

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The government is working on a war footing to control pests and diseases affecting coconut plantations in southern India and is taking steps to expand the clean plant programme, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday. Globally, India ranks first in coconut production and Pollachi in Coimbatore is a major producer with coconut plantations spanning 1.2 lakh hectares, the minister said during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

"We have proposed we will set up a coconut cluster in Pollachi, (and the) work is going on," Chouhan said. Of late, pests and diseases like rhinoceros beetle, red palm weevils, root wilt and ganoderma have been affecting coconut crops and have become a challenge.

"The government is working on a war footing to control the diseases which are affecting coconut cultivation," Chouhan said. He said the Coconut Development Board is working to produce good, clean coconut plants in its nursery, but the number is not sufficient.