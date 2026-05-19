ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Working On Plan To Rollout Water Metro Transport System In 18 Cities

A metro train passes over the flooded Yamuna river following the release of water from Hathnikund barrage, in New Delhi. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The government is working on a plan to rollout water metro transport system in 18 cities across the country, the shipping and waterways ministry said on Monday.

The Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry, in a statement, said it has circulated the draft National Water Metro Policy for an inter-ministerial consultation ahead of the national rollout of the project.

In the first phase, the ministry is planning to start a water metro in Srinagar, Patna, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. In the second phase, Tezpur and Dibrugarh in Assam will get a water metro.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a review meeting on the rollout of the much-anticipated water metro services.

According to an official statement, building on the success and learnings from the Kochi Water Metro, the government is now scaling up a national framework to introduce water-based urban mobility solutions across cities with navigable waterways. The proposed rollout aims to transform inland waterways into efficient, sustainable, and modern public transport corridors, it added.

Highlighting the rationale behind the initiative, Sonowal underscored, "The proposed water metro systems are significantly less capital-intensive as they utilise existing waterways with minimal civil infrastructure."