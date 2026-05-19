Govt Working On Plan To Rollout Water Metro Transport System In 18 Cities
The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) had roped in Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) for conducting feasibility studies for 18 cities.
By PTI
Published : May 19, 2026 at 7:59 AM IST
New Delhi: The government is working on a plan to rollout water metro transport system in 18 cities across the country, the shipping and waterways ministry said on Monday.
The Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry, in a statement, said it has circulated the draft National Water Metro Policy for an inter-ministerial consultation ahead of the national rollout of the project.
In the first phase, the ministry is planning to start a water metro in Srinagar, Patna, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. In the second phase, Tezpur and Dibrugarh in Assam will get a water metro.
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a review meeting on the rollout of the much-anticipated water metro services.
According to an official statement, building on the success and learnings from the Kochi Water Metro, the government is now scaling up a national framework to introduce water-based urban mobility solutions across cities with navigable waterways. The proposed rollout aims to transform inland waterways into efficient, sustainable, and modern public transport corridors, it added.
Highlighting the rationale behind the initiative, Sonowal underscored, "The proposed water metro systems are significantly less capital-intensive as they utilise existing waterways with minimal civil infrastructure."
With faster construction timelines, lower land requirements, and reduced operational costs, particularly through the adoption of electric and hybrid ferries, the system offers a viable and eco-friendly alternative to conventional urban transport. These services will contribute to reducing congestion in cities while offering a comfortable, scenic, and smoother commuting experience, he added.
Sonowal said the proposed water metro system is envisioned as a mass public transport solution catering to both daily commuters and tourists. It will operate across all navigable waterways.
Outlining the planning criteria, Sonowal said, "Water metro projects will be prioritised in regions with suitable geographic conditions, including continuous or semi-continuous waterways.
"Cities with populations exceeding one million and with demonstrated transport demand, particularly in tourist corridors, will be considered.
"However, these criteria may be relaxed in cases where projects significantly reduce road congestion, improve connectivity to remote or water-locked areas, or enhance resilience during floods and disruptions," he added. The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) had roped in Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) for conducting feasibility studies for 18 cities.
The study covers assessment of existing public transport systems, travel demand estimation, financial and economic viability, and multimodal integration. As per the current status, site visits have been completed for all 18 locations, while draft feasibility reports have been submitted for 17 cities, with the one for Lakshadweep pending.