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'Govt Will Have To Listen To Us': Devendra Nath Mahato Joins Vidhan Sabha Gherao March Against Exam Irregularities In Jharkhand

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato holds the portrait of Padma Bhushan awardee and former state CM late Shibu Soren during the 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march in Ranchi on Monday. He has been on a hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the main protest site, for the past 9 days. ( ANI )

Asking the public not to make him a hero, he added, "I am no God or messiah; I am a common man. There will be no change in my personal life. But the barbed wires hurt more than the hunger strike. Students crossed three layers of barricading. Why does the government want anarchy and not agree to students' demands?" Further, he urged CM Hemant Soren not to take police action against protesters.

Carrying former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren's portrait, student leader Mahato said, "Despite being on hunger strike, the barbed wires will not be able to stop us. I came here in an ambulance. The government will have to listen to us."

Ranchi: Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahato on Monday joined the JPSC-JSCC Reform Morcha's 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march against the alleged exam irregularities and said that the state government "will have to listen to the students' demands."

"Today it's CM Hemant Soren's birthday, and he should not take such a step where some unfortunate events like at the Jantar Mantar take place here. Do not do anything that causes someone to bleed or get injured and makes the crowd even more agitated. Arrest is a legal process, but there should be no bloodshed. If the government does not agree to the demands, it will be remembered as the one which killed democracy. I will not end the fast," he said.

Mahto has been on a hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the main protest site, for the past nine days. A large number of student protesters gathered near the Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi during the march against the alleged irregularities in the examinations and recruitment process. The protesters formed a human chain and marched towards the Vidhan Sabha amid heavy security and barricading.

A protester reiterated the demands for the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and a CBI probe into the irregularities. He told ANI, "We are not going to stop today. Our first demand is to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam; secondly, a CBI probe.""We will move ahead when the barricading is opened; till then we will sit here," another protester said.

Slamming the state government, a protester said, "Jharkhand is a mineral-rich state. While the whole country and world are using Jharkhand's minerals, students here are kept in the dark due to the government's policies. And today we demand answers peacefully." Protesters also alleged that vehicles were being stopped by the security personnel, as protesters tried to join the march.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari said that the government stands with the youth. Slamming the BJP for their protest outside the CM's residence, Ansari told reporters, "The BJP is an expert in diverting the youth. We stand with the youth; the government stands with you. We are holding talks and will find a solution. Remain peaceful."