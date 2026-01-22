ETV Bharat / bharat

MGNREGA Represented The Voice Of The People, Will Not Let It Die At Any Cost: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, left, and Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge during the national MGNREGA workers convention hosted by Rachnatmak Congress, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a fresh attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB—G RAM G) Act, 2025, asserting that MGNREGA represented the voice of the people and their rights and the grand old party will not let it die at any cost. Speaking at the National MGNREGA Workers’ Convention at Jawahar Bhawan here, in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, "MGNREGA has given rights to the poor. The thinking behind it was that anyone in need of work could demand work with dignity. It had the voice of the people, their rights, which Narendra Modi is now trying to dismantle." Recalling the three farm laws, Gandhi said, "Before this, the Modi government had brought black laws against farmers, which the farmers managed to stop. The same injustice that was done to the farmers is now being done to the workers." Referring to the new Act, the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House, "A similar attack is being attempted on the workers. The Centre government in Delhi will decide how much money to send to which state. More money will go to BJP-ruled states and less to Opposition-ruled states."