MGNREGA Represented The Voice Of The People, Will Not Let It Die At Any Cost: Rahul Gandhi
Congress launched 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', a campaign against the repeal of the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), on January 10.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST|
Updated : January 22, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a fresh attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB—G RAM G) Act, 2025, asserting that MGNREGA represented the voice of the people and their rights and the grand old party will not let it die at any cost.
Speaking at the National MGNREGA Workers’ Convention at Jawahar Bhawan here, in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, "MGNREGA has given rights to the poor. The thinking behind it was that anyone in need of work could demand work with dignity. It had the voice of the people, their rights, which Narendra Modi is now trying to dismantle."
Recalling the three farm laws, Gandhi said, "Before this, the Modi government had brought black laws against farmers, which the farmers managed to stop. The same injustice that was done to the farmers is now being done to the workers."
Referring to the new Act, the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House, "A similar attack is being attempted on the workers. The Centre government in Delhi will decide how much money to send to which state. More money will go to BJP-ruled states and less to Opposition-ruled states."
He claimed that the Centre alone will decide when and where work will happen, and how much wages a worker will get, and the rights that workers had will now go to the contractors. Gandhi alleged that the BJP's ideology is that the country's wealth and property should be in the hands of a chosen few, and those same people should run the country.
"The BJP wants democracy, the Constitution, and the concept of 'one person-one vote' to be eliminated from the country. These people want to bring back the India of pre-independence. We must all stand together to stop them," he said.
The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha added, "The day we all come together, that day Narendra Modi will have to back down, and MGNREGA will be restored. We will not let MGNREGA die at any cost."
Echoing similar sentiments, Congress president Kharge said, "Abolishing MGNREGA is not merely an assault on the weaker sections. It is a conspiracy to erase Mahatma Gandhi from public memory and attack the vision of Gram Swaraj." Attacking the BJP, he said, "This is the first time any party has dared to remove Mahatma Gandhi's name from a scheme named after him. The nation will not tolerate this."
"MGNREGA provided people with a legal guarantee of 100 days of work, which is now being destroyed. We must fight to save MGNREGA and the right to work," Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said.
