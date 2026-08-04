ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt To Raise CSAM Lapses, Wrongful Account Action Issue With Meta global Team In India On August 5 To 6

New Delhi: The government will raise a number of issues, including lapses in tackling CSAM as well as wrongful action on a prominent account, during the upcoming meeting with Meta's global team, IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Tuesday, adding that a company at the forefront of technology should have been able to make its systems work as they are supposed to. Meta's global team will be in India on August 5 and 6, Krishnan said.

The upcoming meeting is significant as the government has summoned Meta's top global executives after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Facebook post addressing India's youth and promising stringent action against paper leaks was briefly restricted on the platform.

Meta has also been under regulatory scrutiny over Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) in paid advertisements on Instagram, and the government had earlier slapped a notice on Meta over the issue.