Major Change In Agnipath: Centre Announces 2-Year Extension To 75% Of Agniveers Set To Exit After Four Years
Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani said all Agniveers will also be given an opportunity to continue their engagement in the armed forces.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani on Monday announced a two-year extension of the engagement period in the Centre's Agnipath scheme.
Addressing the media, the CDS said that 75% of Agniveers who were earlier set to exit after four years will get an additional two-year engagement period, after which they can apply for enrolment into the armed forces, subject to selection criteria.
The decision was taken by the Union Cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The move came weeks before around 18,000 Agniveers were to exit the armed forces. Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani said all Agniveers will be given an opportunity to continue their engagement in the armed forces.
#WATCH | Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani says, "Today is a very significant day for the Indian Defence Forces and for our 'Agniveers'. The Cabinet has created a pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the Indian Defence Forces. As you are aware, the… pic.twitter.com/cI6fG1CZCc— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2026
He said, "Upon completing this two-year extension, all these Agniveers will be offered the opportunity to enrol as regular soldiers in the Indian Armed Forces, contingent upon their own willingness and their ability to meet objective selection criteria."
Under the Agnipath scheme, soldiers were recruited for a four-year term, with a provision to retain only 25 per cent of them in regular services.
Agnipath scheme was introduced by the Union Cabinet in 2022 for enrolling 'Agniveers' in the Armed Forces under the respective Service Acts for a period of four years. The scheme was introduced to provide an opportunity for the youth to serve the country and contribute to nation-building and to make the Armed Forces' profile youthful and dynamic.
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