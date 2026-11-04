ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Change In Agnipath: Centre Announces 2-Year Extension To 75% Of Agniveers Set To Exit After Four Years

FILE- Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani ( PTI )

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani on Monday announced a two-year extension of the engagement period in the Centre's Agnipath scheme.

Addressing the media, the CDS said that 75% of Agniveers who were earlier set to exit after four years will get an additional two-year engagement period, after which they can apply for enrolment into the armed forces, subject to selection criteria.

The decision was taken by the Union Cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The move came weeks before around 18,000 Agniveers were to exit the armed forces. Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani said all Agniveers will be given an opportunity to continue their engagement in the armed forces. He said, "Upon completing this two-year extension, all these Agniveers will be offered the opportunity to enrol as regular soldiers in the Indian Armed Forces, contingent upon their own willingness and their ability to meet objective selection criteria."