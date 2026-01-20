ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt To Extend Quality Certification Fee Concessions For Small Firms By Three Years

New Delhi: The government is set to extend quality certification fee concessions by three years beyond the current mid-2026 deadline to support small and medium enterprises, a senior official said on Tuesday, as India pushes a quality-first approach to manufacturing.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has moved a proposal for the extension, which provides 80 per cent fee reduction for micro units, 50 per cent for small enterprises and 20 per cent for medium-sized firms.

"Very recently we have moved a proposal, it is likely to fructify... this concession would be available for the next three years," said Bharat Khera, additional secretary in the Consumer Affairs Ministry, at a PHD Chamber of Commerce event.

India needs to shift from compliance-driven to culture-driven quality standards to transform its Viksit Bharat manufacturing vision into reality, Khera said, warning that quality is not a compliance cost but "an enabler for market access".

The BIS has published over 23,000 standards with about 95 per cent aligned with international benchmarks, but implementation challenges persist, particularly for small and medium enterprises that account for 80 per cent of BIS licensees.

"Viksit Bharat is not just the scale of manufacturing. It's about credibility, consistency and trust in Indian products," Khera said.

BIS has issued 55,000 certification licenses, with half obtained voluntarily by manufacturers despite no regulatory mandate, indicating growing industry commitment to quality standards, according to H J S Pasricha, BIS deputy director general for certification. Quality control orders currently cover over 700 products under mandatory certification, while another 900 products are under voluntary certification.