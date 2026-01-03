Govt To Check Fertiliser Misuse, Ensure Balanced Application: Nadda
The discussion was organised to implement government policies with farmers at the centre, ensure the timely availability of fertilisers and improve soil health.
By PTI
Published : January 3, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda on Saturday said the government will address issues relating to balanced fertiliser use and diversion of fertilisers for non-agricultural purposes in coordination with various departments. Speaking at a day-long Chintan Shivir in the national capital, Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently placed farmers at the core of governance, and policies must aim to ease their lives.
"Despite various challenging circumstances, the department has successfully met the fertiliser requirements of farmers," he said, highlighting record production and necessary imports this year due to farmer-friendly measures.
Minister of State for Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said the brainstorming session will generate ideas to aid in making India a developed nation by 2047, an official statement said. Fertiliser Secretary Rajat Kumar Mishra said the government, PSUs and the private sector have all placed farmers at the centre of deliberations.
Participated in a day-long Chintan Shivir organised by the Department of Fertilizers in New Delhi today, focused on improving outcomes for farmers across the country.— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 3, 2026
Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, our policies are guided by the goal of… pic.twitter.com/CrztmVIssC
"We have kept this Shivir so interactive that every idea can find a place on the table for deliberation and we expect better outcomes from the collective wisdom," he said. Held at the National Agricultural Science Complex, the session saw 15 groups discuss key topics, including new-age fertilisers, self-sufficiency in fertiliser production, outreach and farmer awareness, improving the fertiliser ecosystem through digital means, and nutrient-based subsidy.
Senior officials from the Department of Fertilisers and state governments, scientists and industry representatives participated in the event, organised to implement government policies with farmers at the centre, ensure timely availability of fertilisers and improve soil health.
