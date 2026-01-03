ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt To Check Fertiliser Misuse, Ensure Balanced Application: Nadda

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda, centre, during a 'Chintan Shivir' organised by the Department of Fertilisers, focusing on balanced fertiliser use, soil health and prevention of diversion, in New Delhi on Jan. 3, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda on Saturday said the government will address issues relating to balanced fertiliser use and diversion of fertilisers for non-agricultural purposes in coordination with various departments. Speaking at a day-long Chintan Shivir in the national capital, Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently placed farmers at the core of governance, and policies must aim to ease their lives.

"Despite various challenging circumstances, the department has successfully met the fertiliser requirements of farmers," he said, highlighting record production and necessary imports this year due to farmer-friendly measures.

Minister of State for Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said the brainstorming session will generate ideas to aid in making India a developed nation by 2047, an official statement said. Fertiliser Secretary Rajat Kumar Mishra said the government, PSUs and the private sector have all placed farmers at the centre of deliberations.