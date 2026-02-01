ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt To Allow Persons Resident Outside India To Invest In Domestic Equities

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Sunday, February 1, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: In a move that can help boost equity capital market liquidity, the government on Sunday proposed allowing Indian non-residents to invest in domestic stocks through the portfolio investment scheme. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the announcement as part of an ease-of-doing-business measure in her Union Budget 2026-27 speech.

"Individual Persons Resident Outside India (PROI) will be permitted to invest in equity instruments of listed Indian companies through the Portfolio Investment Scheme. It is also proposed to increase the investment limit for an individual PROI under this scheme from 5 per cent to 10 per cent, with an overall investment limit for all individual PROIs to 24 per cent, from the current 10 per cent," Sitharaman said in her speech.

Experts said the step can help increase inflows as well as stabilise the Indian currency. Himanshu Srivastava, Principal, Manager Research at Morningstar Investment Research India, said allowing individuals resident outside India to invest domestically appears to be a positive reform. It could prove to be a step toward widening India's capital market access, improving liquidity and deepening market participation, he said, but also added that the wide-ranging implications of the announcement can be assessed only after more details are out.