Govt Temporarily Discontinues Rice Fortification Under PMGKAY

FILE- Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Madhya Pradesh, through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Aug, 07, 2021. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The government has temporarily discontinued the fortification of rice supplied under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and allied welfare schemes, citing concerns over nutrient degradation during prolonged storage, according to an official statement.

The decision follows findings of a study assigned to IIT Kharagpur to assess the shelf life of Fortified Rice Kernels (FRK) and Fortified Rice (FR) under actual storage conditions across diverse agro-climatic zones in the country.

The study concluded that factors such as moisture content, storage conditions, temperature, relative humidity and packaging material critically influence the stability and shelf life of FRK and FR.

The report found that FRK and FR are susceptible to micronutrient reduction and shortening of shelf life during prolonged storage and routine handling, rendering the effective shelf life shorter than expected and limiting the intended nutritional outcomes.

Considering procurement volumes and annual offtake, rice remains in storage for two to three years. Against an annual allocation of 372 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) under PMGKAY and other welfare schemes, the total availability in the central pool is projected at 674 LMT, including receipts due from Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26.

"In view of these findings, it has been decided to temporarily discontinue fortification of rice until a more robust and effective nutrient delivery mechanism is developed and operationalised," the food ministry statement said.