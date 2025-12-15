ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Taking High Airfares Seriously, Strengthening DGCA Tariff Monitoring Unit: Aviation minister

New Delhi: The government is taking the high airfares issue seriously and wants to prevent opportunistic pricing situation and is strengthening the tariff monitoring unit of DGCA, Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Responding to supplementaries during Question Hour, the minister said the government is taking the issue seriously, while noting that the surge in airfares is generally because it is a deregulated sector. He said in air travel, many stakeholders are involved including CISF.

But, the government makes an effort that passengers do not face any problems at every touchpoint to ensure that air travel is smooth, he noted.

"....the ministry is taking it (airfares) seriously. Tariff monitoring unit of DGCA is being further strengthened. We are monitoring more domestic routes and even international routes. The government wants to prevent the opportunistic pricing situation," the minister said.

He said the surge in air prices is generally because it is a deregulated sector and there is a mismatch in the demand and supply. Naidu said that when the demand becomes too high then the prices tend to rise.

Regarding capping of prices on December 6, the minister said, "we all are aware with Indigo crisis that has happened and we all know how much distress it has caused. One major thing that has happened during the time is the capacity constraints at which Indian aviation was operating."

IndiGo is the major airline, and curtailment of its operations resulted in huge disruptions and cancellations, he said adding,"So generally the other side of the trend would be rise in airfares. That is exactly why we have to keep the airfares very reasonable and affordable...so we have capped the prices." He said airfares may also rise because of other reasons which the ministry closely observes and continuously engages with stakeholders to keep them in check.