ETV Bharat / bharat

Unemployment Dips Marginally To 3.1 Pc In 2025: Govt Survey

New Delhi: The overall unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above in the country declined marginally to 3.1 per cent in January to December 2025 from 3.2 per cent a year ago, stated a government survey released on Friday.

Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2025, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, said the unemployment rate (UR) estimates indicate sustained progress in reducing unemployment across sectors and genders.

The study showed the UR among females in the country remained unchanged at 3.1 per cent in 2025 compared to the year-ago level, while for males it came down to 3.1 per cent in 2025 from 3.3 per cent.

Rural unemployment rates in 2025 stood at 2.4 per cent, marginally lower than 2.5 per cent a year ago, showing strong rural labour absorption, it stated. The female unemployment rate remained low at 2.1 per cent, lower than the male UR in rural areas, which stood at 2.6 per cent.

The male and female unemployment eased to 4.2 per cent and 6.4 per cent, respectively. The percentage distribution of workers (in usual status) by status in employment indicates a modest shift in the composition of employment in 2025, it stated.

The share of self-employment declined slightly from 57.5 per cent in 2024 to 56.2 per cent in 2025 at the overall level, with reductions observed for both male (52.9 per cent to 52 per cent) and female (66.5 per cent to 64.2 per cent).

It explained that this moderation has been accompanied by an increase in the share of regular wage/salaried employment, which rose from 22.4 per cent to 23.6 per cent; the increase is visible for both male (25.4 per cent to 26.5 per cent) and female (16.6 per cent to 18.2 per cent).

The share of workers engaged in casual labour has remained broadly stable at around one-fifth of total employment (20 per cent in 2024 to 20.2 per cent in 2025), with only marginal variations across gender, it stated.