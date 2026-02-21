'Govt Studying Developments And Implications', India On US Tariffs
The commerce ministry said that they are studying developments and their implications after the US Supreme Court judgment on tariffs.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Commerce Ministry on Saturday said that the government is studying the developments on the US tariff and their implications. "We have noted the US Supreme Court judgement on tariffs yesterday (Friday). US President Donald Trump has also addressed a press conference in this regard," it said.
Some steps have been announced by the US administration. We are studying all these developments for their implications," the ministry added.
With the recent developments, India will now face a lower reciprocal tariff of 10 per cent, down from 25 per cent, after US President Donald Trump announced a new global levy on items imported into America in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict against his sweeping duties on several nations.
According to Trump's proclamation, the temporary import surcharge of 10 per cent is for a period of 150 days from February 24. A proclamation, dated February 20, was issued by the White House.
The White House has clarified that India and other countries that struck trade deals with the US will face a 10 per cent tariff temporarily following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a new global tariff order, replacing the earlier International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)-based duties that were struck down by the Supreme Court.
"This is, however, only temporary as the administration will be pursuing other legal authorities to implement more appropriate or pre-negotiated tariff rates," AFP reported on Saturday, quoting a White House official.
Early this month, Trump reduced the reciprocal tariff on India from 25 to 18 per cent after the two countries reached a framework for an interim agreement on reciprocal trade. Asked whether the new "global tariff" meant India's tariff rate would now stand at 10 per cent instead of the existing 18 per cent, the White House official said: "Temporarily, yes. Until another tariff authority can be invoked to implement a more appropriate tariff rate."
The official also advised all the trade partners to abide by the trade deals. The new 10% global tariff is part of Trump's protectionist trade agenda, aimed at addressing balance-of-payments issues and unfair trade practices.
