'Govt Studying Developments And Implications', India On US Tariffs

This combination of pictures created on February 02, 2026 shows, L/R, US President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, February 1, 2026 and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on January 29, 2026. ( AFP )

New Delhi: The Union Commerce Ministry on Saturday said that the government is studying the developments on the US tariff and their implications. "We have noted the US Supreme Court judgement on tariffs yesterday (Friday). US President Donald Trump has also addressed a press conference in this regard," it said.

Some steps have been announced by the US administration. We are studying all these developments for their implications," the ministry added.

With the recent developments, India will now face a lower reciprocal tariff of 10 per cent, down from 25 per cent, after US President Donald Trump announced a new global levy on items imported into America in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict against his sweeping duties on several nations.

According to Trump's proclamation, the temporary import surcharge of 10 per cent is for a period of 150 days from February 24. A proclamation, dated February 20, was issued by the White House.