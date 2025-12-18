ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Steps In To Check 'Opportunistic Pricing' By Airlines: Naidu In LS

Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said the government steps in to check airfares in extraordinary circumstances when airlines resort to “opportunistic” pricing. Replying to questions in the Lok Sabha, the minister said that in the past also, the Centre stepped in to check high airfares during major events such as the Covid pandemic, the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, or the recent Indigo crisis.

Whenever there are extraordinary circumstances, when airlines resort to “opportunistic pricing”, the Central government steps in to ensure that there is control on pricing, Naidu said.