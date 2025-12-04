ETV Bharat / bharat

Government Steps In As IndiGo’s Network Disruptions Deepen; DGCA Flags Crew-Planning Gaps, Seeks Roadmap

IndiGo told the DGCA that the disruptions were “primarily due to misjudgment and planning gaps”. ( Representational Image/ANI )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India’s aviation regulator and the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday launched an intensified oversight exercise into IndiGo’s mounting operational disruptions, after the country’s largest airline reported an alarming spike in daily flight cancellations since late November. The situation, which has left thousands of passengers stranded across major airports, triggered a series of high-level reviews and directives aimed at stabilising the airline’s network without allowing fare escalation.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said Civil Aviation Minister and senior ministry officials held a detailed assessment with IndiGo’s top executives, while the Minister of State for Civil Aviation convened a separate meeting with senior officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Airport directors nationwide have now been instructed to closely monitor passenger-handling conditions and extend all necessary support to stranded flyers. The Ministry has also directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to keep a sharp watch on airfares amid the disruptions.

DGCA Pulls Up IndiGo Over Rising Cancellations

The DGCA said it convened a comprehensive review meeting with IndiGo’s senior leadership after cancellations reached 170–200 flights per day, well above the airline’s routine levels. The regulator confirmed that IndoGo has been struggling with the implementation of new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms, designed to strengthen fatigue management, coupled with winter-related operational challenges.

The revised FDTL Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) were implemented in two phases: on July 1 and November 1, following court directions. IndiGo acknowledged that Phase II of the FDTL implementation, which significantly affects night-duty definitions and maximum allowable duty periods for pilots, has severely disrupted crew rosters.

Airline Admits Misjudgment, Seeks Temporary Exemptions

In a rare admission, IndiGo told the DGCA that the disruptions were “primarily due to misjudgment and planning gaps” during the Phase II transition. The airline said it had underestimated the actual crew requirement under the revised fatigue-management norms, resulting in immediate roster shortages and a cascading effect on flights.

The airline has now requested operational variations/exemptions from certain FDTL clauses, specifically para 3.11 (Night Duty definition) and clause 6.1.4 (operations encroaching night duty), for its A320 operations until February 10, 2026. IndiGo said the relief would allow it to stabilise schedules while maintaining safety margins.

The airline further confirmed:

Corrective measures have started, and full operational normalisation is expected by February 10, 2026.

More cancellations will continue for the next 2–3 days as part of schedule recalibration.

From December 8, IndiGo will proactively reduce flight operations to prevent cascading delays and ease pressure on crew rosters.

Crew Shortages Worsened By Night-Time Slot Constraints

IndiGo presented detailed crew-availability data, which the DGCA reviewed. The airline highlighted that despite increases in crew requirements under Phase II, airport slot availability, especially during the winter season, remains heavily skewed toward late-night hours. With FDTL restrictions tightening night-duty regulations, the mismatch has intensified crew shortages.

A snapshot presented by IndiGo showed:

Requirement Type Oct 25 Nov 25 Crew Availability (Dec 25) Crew Requirement (P1) 2186 2422 2357 Crew Requirement (P2) 1948 2153 2194

After Phase-II FDTL Implementation

The regulator noted that the “sharp increase in night-duty shares” has further limited IndiGo’s ability to deploy adequate crew.