Government Steps In As IndiGo’s Network Disruptions Deepen; DGCA Flags Crew-Planning Gaps, Seeks Roadmap
IndiGo’s rising cancellations have triggered government monitoring as the airline blames crew-planning gaps under new FDTL rules and works to stabilise operations.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 9:55 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: India’s aviation regulator and the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday launched an intensified oversight exercise into IndiGo’s mounting operational disruptions, after the country’s largest airline reported an alarming spike in daily flight cancellations since late November. The situation, which has left thousands of passengers stranded across major airports, triggered a series of high-level reviews and directives aimed at stabilising the airline’s network without allowing fare escalation.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said Civil Aviation Minister and senior ministry officials held a detailed assessment with IndiGo’s top executives, while the Minister of State for Civil Aviation convened a separate meeting with senior officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Airport directors nationwide have now been instructed to closely monitor passenger-handling conditions and extend all necessary support to stranded flyers. The Ministry has also directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to keep a sharp watch on airfares amid the disruptions.
DGCA Pulls Up IndiGo Over Rising Cancellations
The DGCA said it convened a comprehensive review meeting with IndiGo’s senior leadership after cancellations reached 170–200 flights per day, well above the airline’s routine levels. The regulator confirmed that IndoGo has been struggling with the implementation of new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms, designed to strengthen fatigue management, coupled with winter-related operational challenges.
The revised FDTL Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) were implemented in two phases: on July 1 and November 1, following court directions. IndiGo acknowledged that Phase II of the FDTL implementation, which significantly affects night-duty definitions and maximum allowable duty periods for pilots, has severely disrupted crew rosters.
Airline Admits Misjudgment, Seeks Temporary Exemptions
In a rare admission, IndiGo told the DGCA that the disruptions were “primarily due to misjudgment and planning gaps” during the Phase II transition. The airline said it had underestimated the actual crew requirement under the revised fatigue-management norms, resulting in immediate roster shortages and a cascading effect on flights.
The airline has now requested operational variations/exemptions from certain FDTL clauses, specifically para 3.11 (Night Duty definition) and clause 6.1.4 (operations encroaching night duty), for its A320 operations until February 10, 2026. IndiGo said the relief would allow it to stabilise schedules while maintaining safety margins.
The airline further confirmed:
- Corrective measures have started, and full operational normalisation is expected by February 10, 2026.
- More cancellations will continue for the next 2–3 days as part of schedule recalibration.
- From December 8, IndiGo will proactively reduce flight operations to prevent cascading delays and ease pressure on crew rosters.
Crew Shortages Worsened By Night-Time Slot Constraints
IndiGo presented detailed crew-availability data, which the DGCA reviewed. The airline highlighted that despite increases in crew requirements under Phase II, airport slot availability, especially during the winter season, remains heavily skewed toward late-night hours. With FDTL restrictions tightening night-duty regulations, the mismatch has intensified crew shortages.
A snapshot presented by IndiGo showed:
|Requirement Type
|Oct 25
|Nov 25
|Crew Availability (Dec 25)
|Crew Requirement (P1)
|2186
|2422
|2357
|Crew Requirement (P2)
|1948
|2153
|2194
After Phase-II FDTL Implementation
The regulator noted that the “sharp increase in night-duty shares” has further limited IndiGo’s ability to deploy adequate crew.
DGCA Field Inspections: Passenger-Handling Inadequate
To verify on-ground realities, DGCA regional teams have begun real-time inspections at major airports. A special team deployed at Delhi Airport Terminal 1, the worst-affected hub, found IndiGo’s passenger-handling manpower “inadequate” to manage disruption-related crowding.
DGCA instructed the airline to immediately scale up manpower, deploy more ground-support staff, and strengthen passenger-assistance desks at all affected terminals. Passenger-handling efficiency, crew-deployment checks, and coordination practices will now be monitored daily, the regulator said.
DGCA’s Directives: Roadmap, Training, and Fortnightly Reporting
The regulator has issued a set of firm directions to IndiGo to prevent further deterioration and accelerate stabilisation:
- Comprehensive Crew Recruitment Roadmap
IndiGo must provide a projection-based crew-induction plan aligned with aircraft deliveries. The DGCA will review it to assess long-term compliance with FDTL norms.
- Roster Restructuring and Safety-Risk Assessment
The airline must overhaul roster practices, update safety-risk matrices, and submit detailed mitigation plans for immediate implementation.
- Mitigation Plan for Ongoing Disruptions
IndiGo is required to outline step-by-step operational remedies to reduce cancellations progressively in the coming days.
- Fortnightly Progress Reports
Every 15 days, IndiGo must file detailed updates on crew availability, operational stability, and rostering compliance.
- Submission of FDTL Relaxation Requirements
IndiGo must list all relaxation requests clearly for the DGCA examination.
The DGCA said it would maintain a “strict, real-time monitoring” approach over the next week, focusing on network performance, schedule-restoration efforts, and passenger-handling measures.
Government Concern Over Airfares
With tickets on several busy routes already surging due to cancellations, the Civil Aviation Ministry has asked DGCA to watch airfares closely during this period. The Ministry emphasised that operational disruptions must not translate into unfair fare hikes.
What Happens Next?
The next 72 hours will be critical, with IndiGo warning of additional cancellations but promising progressive stabilisation from December 8 onward. Full network normalcy, however, is not expected until early February.
As India’s largest airline by fleet size and market share, IndiGo’s disruptions have a domino effect on the wider aviation ecosystem, straining airport infrastructure, pushing up fares, and reducing connectivity options. With the regulator now tightening oversight and the government actively intervening, the coming weeks will reveal whether the airline’s corrective measures can quickly restore reliability ahead of the peak holiday season.
