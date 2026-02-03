ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Spreading Awareness About Dangers Of Excessive Salt Consumption: Nadda

Union Minister JP Nadda speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research has found that excessive salt consumption is contributing to the growing burden of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases in the country, Union Health Minister J P Nadda told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The government, through the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), is implementing the Eat Right India movement to promote healthy eating practices and awareness about the harmful effects of excessive salt consumption, he said, responding to a question.

Under this movement, key activities include mass media and social media campaigns such as "Aaj Se Thoda Kam" to encourage gradual reduction in salt, sugar and fat intake in the daily diet and the development and dissemination of the Eat Right Toolkit for frontline health workers to counsel communities on limiting high-fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) foods.