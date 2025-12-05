ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Signs MoU With ICAR For 5-Year Nano Urea Evaluation Project Worth Rs 21 Cr

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel speaks in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on Friday, December 05, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: In a bid to assess the field-level efficacy of nano fertilisers, the government has signed an MoU with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for a network project focused on nano urea, Union Minister Anupriya Patel informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The five-year initiative under the MoU signed on November 3, 2025, with a total outlay of Rs 21.20 crore (including GST), will be jointly funded by fertiliser public sector undertakings and cooperatives, the Minister of State for Fertilisers said in her written reply.

The project will be carried out across multiple agricultural universities and institutes, including the ICAR-Central Rice Research Institute (CRRI) in Cuttack, Odisha.

The minister said the ICAR also launched another project in August 2024, backed by the Indian Council for Fertilisers and Fertiliser Technology Research (ICFFTR) with an allocation of Rs 1.60 crore. Spanning two years, it aims to study the effects of nano fertilisers on crop growth, soil health and nutrient uptake in diverse agro-ecological zones.