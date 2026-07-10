ETV Bharat / bharat

Govts Sign International Agreements, Not Parties: BJP Trashes Cong Claims On Australia Uranium Deal

New Delhi: Hitting back at the Congress over its claim that Australia's decision to supply uranium to India was taken during the UPA government, the BJP on Friday said international agreements are signed and implemented by governments, not political parties.

The Congress earlier said that Australia's uranium sales to India were not a breakthrough achieved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pointing out that then-Australian prime minister Julia Gillard had secured her party's approval in 2011 to sell uranium to India following the Indo-US nuclear pact.

Countering the Congress, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that governments sign and implement international agreements, not political parties.

“Not every government functions like the Gandhi-Vadra family's private limited enterprise,” Bhandari said in a post on X.