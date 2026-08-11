Government Should Increase Pappu Yadav's Security, Says Delhi High Court
The lawmaker from Purnia, Bihar, sought enhanced security cover in view of alleged death threats to him following his participation in protests in the Parliament.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to provide without delay an additional personal security officer (PSO) to MP Pappu Yadav while the government decides his request for enhancement of his security.
The lawmaker from Purnia, Bihar, sought enhanced security cover in view of alleged death threats to him following his participation in protests in the Parliament against the NEET fiasco and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
He made a representation to the Union Home Ministry on August 5 seeking a countrywide Y+ security cover.
While the Centre's counsel submitted that "adequate security" is already being provided to Yadav, Justice Manoj Jain took note of an untoward incident that happened at Yadav's official residence here and remarked, "There is something significant. He is the sitting MP."
"In the meantime, even if it is on temporary basis, you can boost up. Despite there being adequate protection, some incident has taken place," the judge added.
Centre's standing counsel Ashish Dixit assured that Yadav's representation was under consideration and would be decided within three weeks.
He informed the court that at present, Yadav is protected by one PSO and certain other security staff.
Asked if the security cover can be enhanced till the politician's representation is decided, Dixit said security cannot be increased unless there is threat perception.
Yadav's counsel, senior advocate Shadan Farasat, said he would not press the petition at this stage if the politician is provided additional security in the meantime.
"The writ petition is disposed of as not pressed with a direction to the respondent to, as a temporary measure, provide one additional PSO to the petitioner without any further delay till the time the representation is question is decided by them," the court ordered.
The court also made it clear that the petitioner would be at liberty to take appropriate legal remedies in case he is not satisfied by the decision on his representation.
Farasat submitted that the Patna High Court has already directed Y+ security for Yadav in Bihar, and the present scenario demands a similar security cover to him across the country, including in Delhi.
"Any MP has one PSO. There is a person who said he will murder me. There is a Rs 51 lakh bounty on head. That person today is not even apprehended by them. This happened post my protest in Parliament," the senior counsel submitted.
In the petition, Yadav prayed for a direction to the authorities to forthwith provide him adequate security arrangements, "commensurate with his prevailing threat perception throughout the territory of India." The petition stated that despite a credible threat, followed by an actual attempt on the petitioner's life, the Home Ministry neither conducted a fresh threat assessment nor took any decision on the pending representation for central/pan-India security cover.
Earlier, a complaint was filed against Yadav before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Prayagraj, alleging that he dressed as a Hindu seer during the protest in the Parliament complex, and enacted a scene depicting the alleged misappropriation of funds at the Ram Temple.
The complaint was filed by high court advocate and BJP legal cell's Uttar Pradesh co-convenor Sushil Kumar Mishra. On August 2, a man threw a slipper at Yadav during a press conference at his residence after the lawmaker defended his skit at the Parliament House complex.