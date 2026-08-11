ETV Bharat / bharat

Government Should Increase Pappu Yadav's Security, Says Delhi High Court

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav during a protest over the alleged misappropriation of donations meant for the Ram Temple at the Parliament House complex ( ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to provide without delay an additional personal security officer (PSO) to MP Pappu Yadav while the government decides his request for enhancement of his security.

The lawmaker from Purnia, Bihar, sought enhanced security cover in view of alleged death threats to him following his participation in protests in the Parliament against the NEET fiasco and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

He made a representation to the Union Home Ministry on August 5 seeking a countrywide Y+ security cover.

While the Centre's counsel submitted that "adequate security" is already being provided to Yadav, Justice Manoj Jain took note of an untoward incident that happened at Yadav's official residence here and remarked, "There is something significant. He is the sitting MP."

"In the meantime, even if it is on temporary basis, you can boost up. Despite there being adequate protection, some incident has taken place," the judge added.

Centre's standing counsel Ashish Dixit assured that Yadav's representation was under consideration and would be decided within three weeks.

He informed the court that at present, Yadav is protected by one PSO and certain other security staff.

Asked if the security cover can be enhanced till the politician's representation is decided, Dixit said security cannot be increased unless there is threat perception.