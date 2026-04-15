Government Should Have Consulted With Opposition On Delimitation Issue, Says Expert
Achary said that the issue is the delimitation, increasing the strength of the House, and that is the most contentious issue. Reports Santu Das
Published : April 15, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Former Secretary General of Lok Sabha PDT Achary on Wednesday asserted that the BJP-led NDA government should have consulted with the Opposition parties prior to proposing to amend the Constitution and increase the strength of Lok Sabha seats from the existing 543 to 850 through the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirty-First Amendment) Bill.
He categorically stated that the issue, which the Opposition has been critical, is the delimitation, adding that deliberations at length should have been held in this regard.
Besides the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, among the Bills, the ruling dispensation will bring in the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to reset the electoral framework in Delhi, Puducherry, and Jammu and Kashmir, and the Delimitation Bill,2026.
The statement of Achary comes a day prior to the three-day extended Budget session of the Parliament.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Achary, while referring to the government's proposal to amend the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, said, "The issue is the delimitation, increasing the strength of the House. That is the most contentious issue. They have fixed the number 850. From 543, it went to 850. What is the basis of this? How did they fix it? Nothing is clear from the Bill. You are asking Parliament to pass it. Parliament is in the dark about the basis on which you have fixed the figure of 850. "
"The government should have made clear to the Parliament. The Parliament is kept in the dark about various vital details. How can they pass it? The government should have consulted the Opposition and discussed it at various levels," he maintained.
"When you are raising the strength of the House, you have to discuss it with political parties. How it can be raised? What is the formula? If in a haphazard way, if you are just going to raise it, it makes no sense. It has something to do with the population. There are many factors which needs to be considered," he said.
He added, "I don't think that the Opposition is going to support it. Because they have seen through this game."
On the proposal to amend the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023 (popularly known as ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’) to give reservation to women, he said, " On Women's Reservation, there is no difference of opinion. All of them support it. In fact, the Opposition, when this Bill was brought, they had all supported it. A Constitutional Amendment was brought in 2023, which was the first time that the Bill was passed in both Houses. "
Asked about the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, he said this is on the usual line. In response to a question on the Delimitation Bill, Achary said, "If it passed, then it will come into effect immediately. 850 will be the total strength of the House (Lok Sabha). On the other hand, if it is defeated in the House, then nothing will happen."
Expressing his views, Advocate Vivek Garg told ETV Bharat, "Delimitation is legally mandatory. For the Lok Sabha and Assembly, it is legally mandatory for 25 years. There is already a provision for that"
"The matter relating to increasing the number of the Lok Sabha. It is okay to some extent because the population has increased, but due to that, the expenditure burden will also increase, the government should keep in mind how to control the unnecessary expenditure burden. Delimitation is legally mandatory," he said.
On the women's reservation, the advocate said, "The women would get their rights. There is nothing wrong; it is a good step ."
Referring to the Bills, which would be introduced in Parliament, "All the bills will be passed, especially since nobody will go against the Women's Reservation Bill. Secondly, the Delimitation is mandatory as per the Constitution. I don't think that this Bill can be stopped."
Citing the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, he said, "The system will become stronger through this."
Meanwhile, voicing her support for the Women's Reservation Bill, social activist and Director of Centre for Social Research, Dr Ranjana Kumari, told ETV Bharat, "The Bill was passed in 2023. It was passed in both Houses. We welcome it because it has been a very, very long struggle of women and women's organisations in India to get justice, and when it is going to get delivered. I call upon all political parties to come forward and pass this amendment bill."
On the delimitation issue, she said, "It is a political issue. There is a question of justice to South India. I think we need to discuss it politically and keep it separate so that it doesn't confuse the representation of women. Let the delimitation be discussed by political parties and be resolved. But, please don't block the Women's Reservation bill."
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