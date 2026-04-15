ETV Bharat / bharat

Government Should Have Consulted With Opposition On Delimitation Issue, Says Expert

New Delhi: Former Secretary General of Lok Sabha PDT Achary on Wednesday asserted that the BJP-led NDA government should have consulted with the Opposition parties prior to proposing to amend the Constitution and increase the strength of Lok Sabha seats from the existing 543 to 850 through the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirty-First Amendment) Bill.

He categorically stated that the issue, which the Opposition has been critical, is the delimitation, adding that deliberations at length should have been held in this regard.

Besides the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, among the Bills, the ruling dispensation will bring in the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to reset the electoral framework in Delhi, Puducherry, and Jammu and Kashmir, and the Delimitation Bill,2026.

The statement of Achary comes a day prior to the three-day extended Budget session of the Parliament.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Achary, while referring to the government's proposal to amend the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, said, "The issue is the delimitation, increasing the strength of the House. That is the most contentious issue. They have fixed the number 850. From 543, it went to 850. What is the basis of this? How did they fix it? Nothing is clear from the Bill. You are asking Parliament to pass it. Parliament is in the dark about the basis on which you have fixed the figure of 850. "

"The government should have made clear to the Parliament. The Parliament is kept in the dark about various vital details. How can they pass it? The government should have consulted the Opposition and discussed it at various levels," he maintained.

"When you are raising the strength of the House, you have to discuss it with political parties. How it can be raised? What is the formula? If in a haphazard way, if you are just going to raise it, it makes no sense. It has something to do with the population. There are many factors which needs to be considered," he said.

He added, "I don't think that the Opposition is going to support it. Because they have seen through this game."

On the proposal to amend the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023 (popularly known as ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’) to give reservation to women, he said, " On Women's Reservation, there is no difference of opinion. All of them support it. In fact, the Opposition, when this Bill was brought, they had all supported it. A Constitutional Amendment was brought in 2023, which was the first time that the Bill was passed in both Houses. "