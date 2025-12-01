ETV Bharat / bharat

Government Seeks Parliament Nod For Additional Rs 41,455 Crore Spending In FY26

As per the Supplementary, Rs 18,525 crore allocated for fertiliser and related subsidies, and about Rs 9,500 crore to the Petroleum Ministry towards LPG subsidy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (PTI)
New Delhi: The government on Monday sought Parliament’s nod for net additional spending of Rs 41,455 crore in the current fiscal, of which over Rs 27,000 crore expenditure is towards fertiliser and petroleum subsidies. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, which seeks approval for a gross additional expenditure of Rs 1.32 lakh crore.

This includes a net cash outgo of Rs 41,455.39 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/Departments, of Rs 90,812 crore. As per the Supplementary, approval of Parliament is being sought for spending Rs 18,525 crore on fertiliser and related subsidies, and about Rs 9,500 crore to the Petroleum Ministry towards LPG subsidy.

An additional Rs 1,304 crore has been earmarked for additional expenditure by the Department of Higher Education, and Rs 225 crore by the Commerce Ministry. Approval is being sought for additional spending of about Rs 1,200 crore by the Ministry of External Affairs, and about Rs 2,500 crore by the Home Ministry.

