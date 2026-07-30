ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Seeks Detailed Explanation From Meta Over Temporary Restriction Of PM Modi's Facebook Post

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked senior officials from Meta to appear before the government to explain the temporary restriction placed on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post, with the meeting expected to take place within the next seven to 10 days.

Speaking on the matter, MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan said the government is seeking both a policy-level and technical explanation from the social media company to understand how the incident occurred. “India intends to convey its concerns directly to Meta and obtain a comprehensive account of the circumstances that led to the brief restriction,” he said.

“Meta has already conveyed its regret over the incident and provided a preliminary explanation to the government. However, the Centre has sought a more detailed clarification, including the measures the company is putting in place to ensure such incidents do not recur,” Krishnan stated.