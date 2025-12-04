ETV Bharat / bharat

A Total Of 4,855 Posts Of Judicial Officers In District And Sub-Ordinate Courts Are Vacant

MP Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said that there are currently 4,855 vacancies of judicial officers in district and subordinate courts as against the total sanctioned strength of 25,886. The total number of cases pending before the subordinate court as on December 1, 2025, stood at 4,80,42,720.

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hours in the Rajya Sabha, Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed that the total sanctioned strength of judicial officers in district and subordinate courts is 25,886.

Out of the sanctioned strength, he said, there are 4,855 vacancies. The minister said that the recruitment in district judiciary across 16 states is done by the state public service commission, while in the remaining states, it is being done by the high courts. Meghwal said the ministry has been writing to state high courts to ensure filling up the vacancies.