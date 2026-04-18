ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Approves Creation Of Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool With Sovereign Guarantee Of Rs 12,980 Cr

New Delhi: The Cabinet on Saturday approved the creation of Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool (BMI pool), with a sovereign guarantee of Rs 12,980 crore to facilitate continuous maritime insurance coverage.

The information was shared by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while briefing about decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The pool ensures that Indian trade continues to have access to affordable insurance for vessels carrying cargo from any international origin to Indian ports and vice versa, even when transiting volatile maritime corridors.

The government has approved the formation of 'Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool' for Indian flagged or controlled vessels or vessels destined to or starting from India, backed by a sovereign guarantee.