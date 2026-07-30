Govt Reviews Preparedness For Adoption Of Sustainable Aviation Fuel
The meeting reviewed the progress made in SAF production, certification, and supply chain development across the country
Published : July 30, 2026 at 10:04 AM IST
New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday reviewed with various stakeholders the preparedness for adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). During the meeting, the efforts for compliance with Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), the global carbon reduction framework of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), was also reviewed, according to an official release.
Naidu said the draft SAF policy is in its final stages and that inter-ministerial consultations as well as stakeholder engagements are happening at various levels. "We have to ensure that this process imposes the least possible burden on passengers and airlines. For that we need to study all the possible SAF pathways and within pathways identify the most cost-effective mechanism right from production to drop-in at the airport," he said.
The meeting reviewed the progress made in SAF production, certification, and supply chain development across the country. The minister said all stakeholders concerned have been directed to expedite the identified action points so that India is fully prepared well before the mandatory phase of CORSIA begins on January 1, 2027.
Senior officials from the civil aviation, petroleum & natural gas, environment, forest and climate change ministries attended the meeting. Also, senior officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India, Bureau of Indian Standards, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, oil marketing companies, airlines and airport operators, among others were also present.
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