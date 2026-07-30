ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Reviews Preparedness For Adoption Of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday reviewed with various stakeholders the preparedness for adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). During the meeting, the efforts for compliance with Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), the global carbon reduction framework of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), was also reviewed, according to an official release.

Naidu said the draft SAF policy is in its final stages and that inter-ministerial consultations as well as stakeholder engagements are happening at various levels. "We have to ensure that this process imposes the least possible burden on passengers and airlines. For that we need to study all the possible SAF pathways and within pathways identify the most cost-effective mechanism right from production to drop-in at the airport," he said.