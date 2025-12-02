ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Ready To Discuss Electoral Roll Revision In RS, But Opposition Can't Set Timeline: Rijiju

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday expressed willingness to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Rajya Sabha, but Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Opposition cannot dictate the timeline for the debate. The statement came as Opposition MPs intensified their protest in the Upper House after Chairman C P Radhakrishnan rejected their notices under Rule 267, citing failure to meet procedural requirements.

Despite continued sloganeering during Zero Hour, members refused to yield to the Chair's requests for order. Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge insisted these were urgent matters, claiming nearly 28 people had died during the SIR exercise.

"People are dying. And SIR is going fast... This is an urgent matter. To save democracy... I want discussion should take place now only. And in the interest of democracy, in the interest of citizens, in the interest of the country," he said.

Leader of the House J P Nadda said the Parliamentary Affairs Minister had indicated the previous day that he would return with a response. "Today, I am told by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, that very soon a meeting is going to take place with the Opposition leaders, and accordingly, we will decide." Rijiju said he would engage with Opposition leaders from different parties, both formally and informally, but requested that they should not impose "timeline conditions".

"In Parliamentary democracy, we have to engage in dialogue, we have to engage in discussion. There are many issues in the country. You should not undermine one issue, and take up another issue. All the issues are important," he said.

The minister also took a swipe at the Opposition, saying, "You are not able to win elections, people do not trust you, and you are venting your anger in Parliament. This is not right at all." He added that while the government was ready for discussion, a meeting was necessary first.