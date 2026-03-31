ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Raises Regulated Gas Price For ONGC, Oil India To USD 7/mmBtu

New Delhi: The government has raised the administered price mechanism (APM) gas price for state-run producers Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India Limited to USD 7 per mmBtu, up from USD 6.75 per mmBtu, according to an official notification.

The revision applies to gas produced from legacy fields under the regulated pricing regime. APM gas makes up for about 60 per cent of the domestic gas production at 92 million standard cubic metres per day, and a hike in its rates will impact user industries - from fertiliser to CNG and piped cooking gas.

The revision follows the pricing mechanism that the government had approved in 2023.

Under the revised guidelines, the price of such natural gas produced from old and legacy fields, which were given to state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Limited (OIL) without bidding, is determined as 10 per cent of the monthly average of the Indian Crude Basket and is notified on a monthly basis.

For gas produced by ONGC and OIL from their nomination blocks, the APM price is subject to a floor of USD 4 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu) and a ceiling of USD 6.5 per mmBtu. The ceiling was to be maintained for two financial years (2023-24 and 2024-25) and then increased by USD 0.25 per mmBtu.

Following this formula, the ceiling was raised to USD 6.75 for the fiscal year, starting April 1, 2025, and is now USD 7. The Oil Ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), in an official order, said the price of domestic natural gas for April is USD 10.76 per mmBtu on gross calorific value (GCV) basis.

However, this price is subject to the floor and ceiling.