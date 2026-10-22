ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Proposes To Raise Driving Tutorial Pass Marks To 75 Pc, Fee Waiver For Certain Licence Services

New Delhi: The Road Ministry has proposed raising the qualifying threshold for the safe-driving tutorial assessment from 60 per cent to 75 per cent, alongside a fee waiver for select online driving licence services completed via Aadhaar authentication.

A senior official said the proposed changes to driving licence rules are aimed at tightening assessment requirements. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), in draft amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, proposed that the safe-driving tutorial should run for at least 30 minutes.

Under the proposal, licensing authorities would have to approve or reject applications to change driving licence particulars, including name and address, within 15 days, with reasons for rejection. It also proposes removing charges for changes in personal details, including the applicant's name and address.

The draft rules also specify documents that applicants can use as proof of identity, age and residence. The list includes Aadhaar, passport, voter identity card, e-ration card, birth certificate, among other documents.