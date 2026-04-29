ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Proposes Motor Rules Amendments To Expand Ethanol, Alternative Fuel Scope

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed amendments to vehicle emission rules to widen the scope for higher ethanol blends and alternative fuels, paving the way for flex-fuel and pure biofuel vehicles across all vehicle categories.

The draft changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 aim to provide for wider use of fuels, such as E85 (a blend of 85 per cent ethanol with petrol) and E100 (which would allow vehicles to run on nearly pure ethanol), as well as B100 biodiesel and hydrogen-CNG combinations.

India has already achieved 20 per cent blending of ethanol (produced from biomass like sugarcane, corn or rice) with petrol to create a cleaner-burning fuel, reducing reliance on imported crude oil and cutting carbon emissions.

In an April 27 gazette notification, the ministry said the changes would be taken up after a 30-day public consultation period, during which stakeholders can submit objections or suggestions.

Among key proposals, the draft raises the vehicle weight limit from 3,000 kg to 3,500 kg, bringing regulation in sync with global standards for light commercial vehicles. This means more vans, pickups, and small trucks will now fall under the same emission testing rules.