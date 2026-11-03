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Govt Proposes Mandatory Authorisation Of Qualified Personnel For Drug Batch Release

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By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Union health ministry has proposed making it mandatory for drug manufacturers to formally designate a suitably qualified and experienced person for batch release and maintain prescribed records for every batch manufactured, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Batch release is a critical stage in the pharmaceutical manufacturing process, involving an overall review of the relevant quality parameters and documentation before a batch is released for distribution.

The proposal is part of amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945, aimed at strengthening accountability and oversight in the pharmaceutical manufacturing process, the statement issued by the ministry said. It said the aim is to strengthen accountability in the drug manufacturing process by introducing an explicit regulatory requirement for the authorisation of personnel responsible for batch release. While manufacturing licenses currently require license holders to furnish details of competent technical staff responsible for manufacturing and testing, there is no specific provision for mentioning the person authorised to undertake batch release.