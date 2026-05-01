Govt Plans To Make India A Global Hub For Live Events By 2030
The Live Events Development Cell aims to position the concert economy as one of the key drivers of national growth
Published : May 1, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The government plans to position the concert economy, under which live events like music shows and concerts are hosted, as one of the key drivers of national growth and make India a global hub for such events by 2030. The issue was discussed at the 4th meeting of the Live Events Development Cell (LEDC), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, held on Thursday, an official release said.
The meeting was chaired by Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). It was attended by representatives from nine central ministries, six states, and 12 industry members.
The LEDC aims to position the concert economy as one of the key drivers of national growth and make India a global hub for live events by 2030, and generate 15-20 additional million jobs in this sector, the official release said. India's organised live events sector has emerged as the highest growth segment in the media and entertainment sector.
During the meeting, the secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting highlighted the role of LEDC in creating a coordinated roadmap for the growth of India's live events industry.
He noted that the live events sector is one of the fastest-growing segments of the media and entertainment industry, contributing significantly to employment generation, tourism promotion and economic multiplier across allied sectors, the release said. The progress of various initiatives taken by the LEDC was presented by Prithul Kumar, Joint Secretary (Broadcasting), MIB.
It was informed that a single-window clearance system for live event permissions has been developed on the India Cine Hub (ICH) portal. The adoption of the ICH portal by states will help with the live event permissions process and ensure timely, transparent, and efficient approvals.
Further, the need for adoption of the "Model Executive Order for Streamlining Licensing and Permissions for Live Events in India, 2026" was emphasised with a target timeline of May 31, 2026, which was shared with states and Union Territories on March 13, 2026. This framework aims to establish a simplified and standardised regulatory system for the live events industry in India, the release said.
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