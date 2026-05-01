ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Plans To Make India A Global Hub For Live Events By 2030

The Live Events Development Cell (LEDC) organises the 4th meeting under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ( ETV Bharat via PIB )

New Delhi: The government plans to position the concert economy, under which live events like music shows and concerts are hosted, as one of the key drivers of national growth and make India a global hub for such events by 2030. The issue was discussed at the 4th meeting of the Live Events Development Cell (LEDC), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, held on Thursday, an official release said.

The meeting was chaired by Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). It was attended by representatives from nine central ministries, six states, and 12 industry members.

The LEDC aims to position the concert economy as one of the key drivers of national growth and make India a global hub for live events by 2030, and generate 15-20 additional million jobs in this sector, the official release said. India's organised live events sector has emerged as the highest growth segment in the media and entertainment sector.

During the meeting, the secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting highlighted the role of LEDC in creating a coordinated roadmap for the growth of India's live events industry.