Government plans To Introduce New Initiative To Deal With Coconut Disease, Viruses

New Delhi: In a bid to help farmers overcome losses caused by rise in diseases and viruses in coconut plantations, the Ministry of Agriculture will soon introduce a new initiative to replace old and low-yielding coconut trees with high-yielding varieties, thereby improving productivity and income.

The ministry is also mulling to form teams of scientists for research on the diseases and viruses. As per the agriculture ministry, the impact of diseases and viruses on coconut plantations has increased. Many trees and plantations have become very old, due to which their productivity has decreased. Keeping the challenge in mind, the Central government is going to launch the Coconut Development Scheme under the scheme as per which high-yielding new plants will be planted to replace old and low-yielding coconut trees.

Diseases like root wilt, basal stem rot, bud rot, and stem bleeding are common in coconut gardens. If not managed properly, they can reduce your yield by 30–50 per cent, leading to heavy losses for farmers. Regular monitoring and timely control measures are essential to protect the trees and maintain good production.

To help coconut farmers manage root wilt disease, the Central Integrated Pest Management Centre (CIPMC), Trichy, and the Coconut Research Station, Aliyarnagar (TNAU)—a coordinating centre under the All India Coordinated Research Project on Plantation Crops, ICAR-CPCRI—are regularly monitoring the spread of the disease. This helps in early identification and timely guidance to farmers for proper management, the government stated.

In addition, an expert committee has been formed with members of various departments which is working together to solve problems in coconut cultivation and to develop effective management strategies, with special focus on controlling root wilt disease and improving farmers’ yields.

“To deal with the diseases and viruses on coconut plants has increased and many trees have become very old, due to which their productivity has decreased following which the government will replace old plants with new ones for high-yield,” Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said. “For the welfare of the farmers, teams of scientists will be formed to identify and research these diseases,” he added.

According to the government, root wilt disease of coconut is a non-lethal debilitating malady in Kanyakumari, Rajakkamangalam,Thiruvattar, and Kurunthancode blocks, Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Kadayam, and Shencottah blocks, Theni, Cumbum, and Uthamapalayam blocks and Coimbatore Pollachi North, Pollachi South, and Anaimalai blocks.

Estimated area under coconut cultivation