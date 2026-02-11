Government plans To Introduce New Initiative To Deal With Coconut Disease, Viruses
The Agriculture Ministry is mulling to form teams of Scientists for research on the diseases and viruses to deal with them in a better manner.
New Delhi: In a bid to help farmers overcome losses caused by rise in diseases and viruses in coconut plantations, the Ministry of Agriculture will soon introduce a new initiative to replace old and low-yielding coconut trees with high-yielding varieties, thereby improving productivity and income.
The ministry is also mulling to form teams of scientists for research on the diseases and viruses. As per the agriculture ministry, the impact of diseases and viruses on coconut plantations has increased. Many trees and plantations have become very old, due to which their productivity has decreased. Keeping the challenge in mind, the Central government is going to launch the Coconut Development Scheme under the scheme as per which high-yielding new plants will be planted to replace old and low-yielding coconut trees.
Diseases like root wilt, basal stem rot, bud rot, and stem bleeding are common in coconut gardens. If not managed properly, they can reduce your yield by 30–50 per cent, leading to heavy losses for farmers. Regular monitoring and timely control measures are essential to protect the trees and maintain good production.
To help coconut farmers manage root wilt disease, the Central Integrated Pest Management Centre (CIPMC), Trichy, and the Coconut Research Station, Aliyarnagar (TNAU)—a coordinating centre under the All India Coordinated Research Project on Plantation Crops, ICAR-CPCRI—are regularly monitoring the spread of the disease. This helps in early identification and timely guidance to farmers for proper management, the government stated.
In addition, an expert committee has been formed with members of various departments which is working together to solve problems in coconut cultivation and to develop effective management strategies, with special focus on controlling root wilt disease and improving farmers’ yields.
“To deal with the diseases and viruses on coconut plants has increased and many trees have become very old, due to which their productivity has decreased following which the government will replace old plants with new ones for high-yield,” Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said. “For the welfare of the farmers, teams of scientists will be formed to identify and research these diseases,” he added.
According to the government, root wilt disease of coconut is a non-lethal debilitating malady in Kanyakumari, Rajakkamangalam,Thiruvattar, and Kurunthancode blocks, Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Kadayam, and Shencottah blocks, Theni, Cumbum, and Uthamapalayam blocks and Coimbatore Pollachi North, Pollachi South, and Anaimalai blocks.
Estimated area under coconut cultivation
As per the third Advance Estimate for 2023–24, coconut is grown on around 23.33 lakh hectares across the country, producing around 153.29 lakh metric tonnes of coconuts. This shows that coconut cultivation plays a major role in the livelihoods of farmers and contributes significantly to the country’s agricultural economy, as per Lok Sabha data.
States of estimated area and production 2023-24
A total of area 2,333.0 and production 1,528.5, Andhra Pradesh 107.4 (area) 1,181.6 (production), Karnataka (733.3) and (5,008.5), Tamil Nadu (498.4) and (3,943), Kerala 759.8 and 3,894.7, West Bengal 32.9 and 289.6, Odisha 54.9 and 274.7, Maharashtra 31.3 and 180.7, Gujarat 26 and 165.7, Assam 20.2 and 122.7, Bihar 10.8 and 31.9, Tripura 4.7 and 10.1, Nagaland 1.1 and 6.7, Chhattisgarh 1.3 and 6.2, Manipur 0.1 and 0.2, Mizoram 0.03 and 0.1, Telangana 1.3 and 0.1, Arunachal Pradesh 0.1 and 0.1, and Other 49.3 and 211.8, it added.
Gross Value of Output
The Gross Value of Output (GVO) of coconut (at current prices) for the year 2022-23 was Rs 27199.5 crore, as per the estimates released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, it stated.
Coconut Producer Societies
Total number of Coconut Producer Societies operational in the country and total number of operational CPS as on date Kerala (200) CPS registered during the last 5 years Registered 5 and Operational 3, Tamil Nadu (3) registered 11 and operational 1, Karnataka (0) registered 1 and operational 0, Andhra Pradesh (0) registered 9 and operational 0, Odisha (0) registered 1 and operational 0, West Bengal (0) registered 2 and operational 9, and All India (203) registered 29 and operational 4. Out of the 29 CPS registered during the last five years, only 4 are operational as on January 2025, source-CDB.
