ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Orders Forensic Audit Of Al Falah University Records, ED Probe Into Money Trail

New Delhi: The government has ordered a forensic audit of all records of the Al Falah University, which is under the scanner following the Delhi blast, besides asking the ED and other financial investigative agencies to check the money trail of the Haryana-based institution, sources said.

The decisions have been taken following a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah which reviewed for one-and-a-half hours the progress of the ongoing investigation into the November 10 blast near Red Fort in which 13 people lost their lives and several were injured.

"An order has been issued to carry out a forensic audit of all records of Al Falah University. The ED (Enforcement Directorate) and other financial agencies were also asked by the government to check the money trail of Al Falah University," the sources said.

The Al Falah University at Dhauj in Haryana's Faridabad district near Delhi is a private institute that also houses a hospital on its campus. Dr Umar Nabi, who, according to officials, was driving the Haryana-bearing registration number car that exploded, was also working with the university as an assistant professor.