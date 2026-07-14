ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Official Says 7 Indian-Flagged Vessels In Persian Gulf Currently

New Delhi: As many as seven Indian-flagged vessels were on the western side of the Strait of Hormuz before the start of the latest military escalation between the US and Iran, a government official said on Tuesday. Just like in the early part of the West Asia conflict, these vessels are unlikely to sail out of the Persian Gulf before the de-escalation of tensions, he said.

The official told PTI that five Indian-flagged vessels are engaged in commercial activities in the region.

"About 148 seafarers are onboard the seven Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf. And given the current situation, they are not planning to come out of the region as of now," he said.