ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Notifies New Aviation Rules 'Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam'; Effective Jan 1, 2027

New Delhi: The government has notified a new regulatory framework for the civil aviation sector that will come into force from January 1, 2027. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced the new rules as Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026, replacing the Aircraft Rules, 1937, which had governed the industry for nearly nine decades.

They also define the responsibilities of aircraft owners, operators, airlines and other aviation stakeholders. Among the key provisions are rules governing aircraft registration and airworthiness certification, laying down the requirements for determining whether an aircraft is fit and safe for operation. The framework also covers approvals related to aircraft design, manufacturing standards, modifications and repairs.

The new rules mandate regular inspections and maintenance procedures for aircraft throughout their operational life cycle. In addition, operators will be required to ensure continued compliance with safety standards to keep aircraft airworthy.

The new framework also sets out qualification and licensing requirements for aviation personnel, including pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers and air traffic controllers. It specifies training, examination, experience and medical fitness requirements, while also outlining conditions for licence renewal, suspension or cancellation.