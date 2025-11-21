ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Ushers Reforms, Implements 4 Labour Codes To Provide Social Security To All Workers

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure dignity for every worker, the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has announced that four Labour Codes have been made effective in the country from today, rationalising 29 existing labour laws.

The four Labour Codes are the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

By modernising labour regulations, enhancing workers' welfare and aligning the labour ecosystem with the evolving world of work, this step lays the foundation for a future-ready workforce and stronger, resilient industries driving labour reforms for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, it said.

According to the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, many of India’s labour laws were framed in the pre-Independence and early post-Independence era (1930s–1950s), at a time when the economy and world of work were fundamentally different. While most major economies have updated and consolidated their labour regulations in recent decades, India continued to operate under fragmented, complex and in several parts outdated provisions spread across 29 Central labour laws.

These restrictive frameworks struggled to keep pace with changing economic realities and evolving forms of employment, creating uncertainty and increasing compliance burden for both workers and industry. The implementation of the four Labour Codes addresses this long-pending need to move beyond colonial-era structures and align with modern global trends, it said

The Ministry said these Codes empower both workers and enterprises, building a workforce that is protected, productive and aligned with the evolving world of work, paving the way for a more resilient, competitive and self-reliant nation.

Informing the same, Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, in a post on X wrote, "Government’s Guarantee: Dignity for Every Worker. From today, the new labour codes have been made effective in the country. "

Counting the benefits of the four Labour Codes, the Minister said they will ensure a guarantee of timely minimum wages for all workers, a guarantee of appointment letters for the yout, a guarantee of equal pay and respect for women, a guarantee of social security for 40 crore workers, a guarantee of gratuity for fixed-term employees after one year of employment, a guarantee of free annual health check-ups for workers above 40 years of age, a guarantee of double wages for overtime.

In addition to that, Mandaviya said, they will ensure a guarantee of 100 per cent health security for workers in hazardous sectors, a guarantee of social justice for workers as per international standards.

Asserting that these reforms are not just ordinary changes, but a major step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of the workforce, he said, "These new labour reforms are an important step towards a self-reliant India and will give new momentum to the goal of a developed India by 2047."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, wrote, "Today, our Government has given effect to the Four Labour Codes. It is one of the most comprehensive and progressive labour-oriented reforms since Independence. It greatly empowers our workers. It also significantly simplifies compliance and promotes Ease of Doing Business."

He said these Codes will serve as a strong foundation for universal social security, minimum and timely payment of wages, safe workplaces and remunerative opportunities for our people, especially Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti.

"It will build a future-ready ecosystem that protects the rights of workers and strengthens India’s economic growth. These reforms will boost job creation, drive productivity and accelerate our journey towards a Viksit Bharat," the Prime Minister said.

Benefits Of Labour Reforms Across Key Sectors

Fixed-Term Employees (FTE):

According to the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, FTEs are to receive all benefits equal to permanent workers, including leave, medical, and social security. Gratuity eligibility after just one year, instead of five.

Equal wages for permanent staff, increasing income and protection.