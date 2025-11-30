ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Wants To Derail Parliament: Gogoi After All-Party Meet

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Jairam Ramesh and others during the all-party meeting ahead of Parliament's winter session, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday alleged that the ruling party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to finish off democracy, derail Parliament and bury parliamentary traditions.

He said at the all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of Parliament's Winter session, the Congress demanded a discussion on national security, air pollution, ensuring purity of voter list, farmers' issues and foreign policy.

"It seems the government, under the leadership of the prime minister and the home minister, is looking to finish off India's democracy and parliamentary traditions," he told reporters after the all-party meeting.

Gogoi said his party demanded that there be a discussion on security in the country, including national security in the wake of the Delhi blast. It seems the government does not want short duration discussion on national security, he claimed.