ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Kick-Starts Mega AMCA Stealth Fighter Jet Programme

New Delhi: The defence ministry has kick-started the selection process for a private sector partner to build a next-generation fighter jet under the ambitious Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, widely considered as the nation's biggest indigenous aerospace programme. It is learnt that the government issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) or tender to Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen and Toubro and Bharat Forge as part of the selection process.

While Larsen and Toubro has partnered with Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Forge has reached an understanding with BEML. Interestingly, state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has been kept out of the process, sources said.

India has been focusing on the ambitious AMCA project to develop the medium-weight deep penetration fighter jet with advanced stealth features to bolster its air power capability.

AMCA, along with the Tejas light combat aircraft, is planned to be the mainstay of the Indian Air Force. After the three companies submit their responses to the RFP, the selection process for the project is likely to be completed in four to five months.