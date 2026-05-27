Govt Kick-Starts Mega AMCA Stealth Fighter Jet Programme
The AMCA project aims to develop a medium-weight deep penetration fighter jet with advanced stealth features to bolster its air power capability.
By PTI
Published : May 27, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The defence ministry has kick-started the selection process for a private sector partner to build a next-generation fighter jet under the ambitious Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, widely considered as the nation's biggest indigenous aerospace programme. It is learnt that the government issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) or tender to Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen and Toubro and Bharat Forge as part of the selection process.
While Larsen and Toubro has partnered with Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Forge has reached an understanding with BEML. Interestingly, state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has been kept out of the process, sources said.
India has been focusing on the ambitious AMCA project to develop the medium-weight deep penetration fighter jet with advanced stealth features to bolster its air power capability.
AMCA, along with the Tejas light combat aircraft, is planned to be the mainstay of the Indian Air Force. After the three companies submit their responses to the RFP, the selection process for the project is likely to be completed in four to five months.
The selected private defence major will work with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), an entity that operates under the defence ministry, for developing the prototypes of the aircraft.
Under the project, the government plans to build five prototypes of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The IAF has been pushing for the AMCA project in view of its long-term requirement.
India's confidence in the development of the AMCA saw a significant jump after the development of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. Manufactured by state-run aerospace behemoth HAL, the Tejas aircraft is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support missions, while reconnaissance and anti-ship operations are its secondary roles.
The IAF is also in the process of procuring 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA). In April 2019, the IAF issued an RFI (Request for Information), or initial tender, to acquire 114 jets at a cost of around USD 18 billion. It was billed as one of the world's biggest military procurement programmes in recent years.
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