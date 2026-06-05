ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt's Justification Of Great Nicobar Project On Strategic Grounds A Damage Control Spin: Ramesh

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday claimed that the Modi government was giving a "damage control spin" by justifying the "ecologically disastrous" Great Nicobar project on the grounds of strategic importance, and alleged that it is a commercial venture that is being "bulldozed through". The former environment minister urged people to sign a petition initiated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the project and choose "Green Over Greed".

"The ecologically disastrous Great Nicobar project is now being justified on the grounds of strategic importance. But this is a damage control spin that is being given to the issue by the Modi Government," Ramesh said on X. On 8th August 2024, the Public Investment Board -- a Finance Ministry body -- had concluded that the project "lacks strategic objectives", Ramesh pointed out.

"Yet, on 18th August 2025, the Ministry of Defence notified the project as a strategic project. The rationale accorded appears to have been largely the location of the project, rather than any deeper strategic considerations," he claimed.