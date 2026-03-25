ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Introduces CAPF Administration Bill In Rajya Sabha Rejecting Opposition Notices

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday introduced the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026 in the Rajya Sabha, brushing aside Opposition notices on its introduction through a voice vote.

The bill seeks to create a unified legal framework governing personnel across different CAPF forces, replacing the current patchwork of separate service rule regimes for the five Central Armed Police Forces. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, who introduced the bill, sought to allay concerns about its scope.

"The CAPF does not influence or change the system of governance under Section 312," he said, adding that the duties, powers and governance of the forces would remain intact under their existing mandates.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju mounted a robust defence of Parliament's legislative authority, taking direct aim at Opposition members who repeatedly invoked Supreme Court judgments to challenge the bill's validity.

"How can we take away the legislative competence of this House?" he asked.

"Nearly a Supreme Court judgment is allowed publicly to the proposed legislation. I really don't understand how honourable members are willingly giving up your own responsibility." Rijiju reminded the Opposition that Parliament, empowered by the Constitution, held "absolute competence" to legislate — and that abdicating that responsibility was not an option.