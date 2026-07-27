ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt To Introduce Public Examinations Amendment Bill Today

New Delhi: The Union government will introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Parliament on Monday as part of its legislative agenda to further strengthen the legal framework against paper leaks and examination malpractices. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will table the Bill, which seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. A government notification regarding its introduction has already been issued.

The proposed amendment aims to enhance transparency and integrity in the examination system through stricter legal provisions while ensuring that the future of students remains fully protected. Among the key features are stringent penalties, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to Rs 10 crore, confiscation of assets of those found guilty, and the establishment of a mechanism to ensure verdicts are delivered within three months.

The move follows the Union Cabinet’s approval on Friday of a Bill and related provisions designed to establish fast-track courts and provide harsher punishment in cases involving paper leaks and examination fraud, according to official sources. The proposed legislation is expected to be taken up in Parliament next week.