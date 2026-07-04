ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand: In Latehar, Government Initiatives Supported By Private Entity Transforms Mother And Child Care

Ranchi/Latehar: Health problems of the society can be tackled effectively when government initiatives are supported by private entities. This can be seen in Chandwa block of Latehar, where Anganwadi centres are effectively changing the basic health system for the better.

To evaluate things on the ground, the ETV Bharat team visited two such Anganwadis being supported under Project Anchal by Chakala Coal Mine. The City Anganwadi Centre looked like a playschool in an elite private school with impeccable cleanliness in the premises and spotless toilets. The ceiling had a picture of the solar system painted on it, while Hindi and English alphabets adorned the walls so that the children could learn while playing.

Anganwadi worker Sohbatiya Devi disclosed that the involvement of a private company helped transform the centre. She said arrangements have been made to ensure that the children learn with fun. There are 35 children coming to the centre that are served halwa in the morning, while rice, lentils and eggs are served at lunch by 10 am. She disclosed that pregnant women are provided with nutrition kits from the company.

“Previously, women were reluctant to come to the Anganwadi centre, but now, there is a big change. Children are also given Cerelac,” she said, while pointing out that till a year and a half ago, many women and children had to be sent to the malnutrition treatment centre (MTC) for specialised nutrition, but this is no longer necessary.

Infants at one of the Anganwadis in Latehar supported by Chakala Coal Mine (ETV Bharat)

Similarly, nutrition kits are being distributed to pregnant and lactating women at Ambatand Anganwadi Centre in Chakla panchayat. The ETV Bharat team found a medical team conducting health checkups there. It was disclosed that medical records of the women are maintained there. The women present seemed very happy.

Anganwadi worker Suchita Khalkho explained that nutrition kits are normally made available by the state government, but these haven't arrived for the last few months. However, the company has pitched in to support the initiative.

At this centre, women and girls are connected to various government schemes for their benefit. One of the beneficiaries, Bijwanti, said that the company's involvement has changed her life. She explained that the nutrition kit includes mung beans, chickpeas, ghee, dates, and peanuts. Medical checkups are conducted periodically through camps and ambulances are also available during deliveries.