Jharkhand: In Latehar, Government Initiatives Supported By Private Entity Transforms Mother And Child Care
Under Project Anchal by Chakala Coal Mine, pregnant women, mothers and infants are provided nutrition via government Anganwadis in Chandwa block of Latehar district.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Ranchi/Latehar: Health problems of the society can be tackled effectively when government initiatives are supported by private entities. This can be seen in Chandwa block of Latehar, where Anganwadi centres are effectively changing the basic health system for the better.
To evaluate things on the ground, the ETV Bharat team visited two such Anganwadis being supported under Project Anchal by Chakala Coal Mine. The City Anganwadi Centre looked like a playschool in an elite private school with impeccable cleanliness in the premises and spotless toilets. The ceiling had a picture of the solar system painted on it, while Hindi and English alphabets adorned the walls so that the children could learn while playing.
Anganwadi worker Sohbatiya Devi disclosed that the involvement of a private company helped transform the centre. She said arrangements have been made to ensure that the children learn with fun. There are 35 children coming to the centre that are served halwa in the morning, while rice, lentils and eggs are served at lunch by 10 am. She disclosed that pregnant women are provided with nutrition kits from the company.
“Previously, women were reluctant to come to the Anganwadi centre, but now, there is a big change. Children are also given Cerelac,” she said, while pointing out that till a year and a half ago, many women and children had to be sent to the malnutrition treatment centre (MTC) for specialised nutrition, but this is no longer necessary.
Similarly, nutrition kits are being distributed to pregnant and lactating women at Ambatand Anganwadi Centre in Chakla panchayat. The ETV Bharat team found a medical team conducting health checkups there. It was disclosed that medical records of the women are maintained there. The women present seemed very happy.
Anganwadi worker Suchita Khalkho explained that nutrition kits are normally made available by the state government, but these haven't arrived for the last few months. However, the company has pitched in to support the initiative.
At this centre, women and girls are connected to various government schemes for their benefit. One of the beneficiaries, Bijwanti, said that the company's involvement has changed her life. She explained that the nutrition kit includes mung beans, chickpeas, ghee, dates, and peanuts. Medical checkups are conducted periodically through camps and ambulances are also available during deliveries.
Head of Chakla panchayat, Ranjita Ekka, said the Anchal Project launched by the company has transformed the basic health system in the last year and a half. Since then, no village has faced any malnutrition issues. She said that such a system should be implemented in all blocks and panchayats across the state to overcome the scourge of malnutrition.
Kailash Pandey, Business Head (Mining & Minerals) at Chakala Coal Mine, said, "Community development is an integral part of our growth journey. We are committed to improving the quality of life of the communities in and around our mining operations. We place women's health, hygiene and sanitation, in particular, among our top priorities. Through meaningful and sustainable initiatives, we aim to empower communities while building an inclusive and better future for all."
Project Aanchal is a major community health initiative of the company that is aimed at improving maternal and child health. The first phase of the project covers Chakala, Ambatand, Padwa Haraiya, Navatoli and Nagar villages. The project's primary objective is to ensure the holistic health of mother and child during the first 1,000 days, from conception to the child's two years of age. This includes 270 days of pregnancy, 180 days from birth to six months and 550 days from seven months to 24 months. This period is considered crucial for the development of the child's brain, body and immune system.
Currently, 367 women from five villages have been connected to health services under this project. Regular health checkups, nutrition support and awareness programs are being carried out to ensure 100 per cent antenatal care, institutional delivery and full child vaccination.
The project places special emphasis on reducing anemia and malnutrition among pregnant women, lactating mothers and children. Trained health workers provide timely health checkups, counseling, nutritional guidance and regular follow-ups. Coordination with the government health system and active community participation have significantly improved the quality of health services at the rural level.
The recent Sample Registration Survey (SRS) report has raised concerns of the authorities over the increase in maternal mortality rate that has risen from 54 maternal deaths per 100,000 deliveries in 2021-23 to 82 in 2022-24. The national average stands at 87. Jharkhand has an average of 10 lakh deliveries each year.
The biggest cause of this increase is said to be anaemia in pregnant women. Not taking iron supplements and lacking nutritious food during pregnancy negatively impact the health of both mother and child.
According to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS), the number of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in Jharkhand is 34,698. Of the state's 24 districts, 17 have severe malnutrition, particularly severe acute malnutrition. Latehar has 1,080 such children.
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