Govt Has Powers To Cap Airfares But It Is Not Single-Way Solution: Aviation Minister Naidu

Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The government has exclusive powers in extraordinary circumstances to cap airfares but it is not a single-way solution, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Friday amid rising concerns over high air ticket prices. Replying to a debate on a private member's resolution on 'Resolutions: Appropriate Measures to Regulate Airfare in the Country' in the Lok Sabha, the minister also mentioned about non-availability of aircraft and that discussions are on to make planes in India.

The resolution, which was later withdrawn, was moved by Congress member Shafi Parambil. There are multiple levels in the aviation ecosystem and various aspects, including the viability of airlines, he noted.

Earlier this month, the civil aviation ministry imposed a distance-based cap on domestic airfares in the wake of the IndiGo flight disruptions. Domestic air ticket pricing remains "on par with other nations" and it would not be feasible for the government to cap airfares across the nation, Naidu said.

According to the minister, a deregulated market ultimately benefits consumers and that ticket prices typically rise during festive seasons. He also emphasised that deregulation remains central to the growth of civil aviation.

"If we want the civil aviation sector to grow, the first and foremost requirement is to keep it deregulated so that more players can enter the market." However, the minister also said that deregulation does not give the airlines a free hand and the government retains powers to intervene when needed.

Naidu said that state-owned Alliance Air has started a three-month pilot scheme of fixed airfares and after looking into how much it has benefited passengers as well as the feedback, the ministry might also consider a similar plan for private airlines.

Stressing that capping airfares is not a "single-way solution", the minister said that in comparison internationally, the rate of growth in airfares in India has been negative, in relative and real terms.

"There has been a 43 per cent decrease in airfares when you consider the Consumer Price Index (CPI), inflation...," he said and added that airfares are affordable.