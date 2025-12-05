ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Has Examined Suggestions On Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill: Minister Tells RS

Rajya Sabha proceedings are underway during the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The government has examined suggestions on the draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, Union Minister L Murugan told the Rajya Sabha on Friday. The draft Broadcasting Service (Regulation) Bill-2023, which kicked off a storm and was put in cold storage by the government, sought to place digital content creators and traditional broadcasters under a strictly regulated common regulatory framework.

Murugan, the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, said the Bill was placed in the public domain on November 10, 2023, and views, comments, suggestions from the general public and stakeholders were sought till December 9, 2023, which was later extended up to January 15, 2024.

He said that based on the diverse suggestions received from stakeholders, including media and entertainment industry associations, the government extended the comment period until October 15, 2024.