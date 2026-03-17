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Govt Gets Parliament Nod For Rs 2.01 Lakh Cr Additional Spending In FY26

The government had sought Parliament's approval for spending a gross of Rs 2.81 lakh crore extra in the current fiscal year.

PARLIAMENT BUDGET SESSION
Proceedings in the Lok Sabha underway (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 17, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST

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New Delhi: Parliament on Tuesday approved the second batch of supplementary demands for grants, allowing the government to spend an additional Rs 2.01 lakh crore in the current fiscal, with the Rajya Sabha returning the Appropriation Bill 2026 to the Lok Sabha.

Through the second batch of supplementary demands, the government had sought Parliament's approval for spending a gross of Rs 2.81 lakh crore extra in the current fiscal year. With additional receipts of Rs 80,000 crore estimated for the current fiscal year in the supplementary, the net additional cash spending will be Rs 2.01 lakh crore.

The Rajya Sabha returned the bill with a voice vote after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply to a discussion on the grants. The Lok Sabha passed the demand for grants on March 13.

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SUPPLEMENTARY DEMANDS FOR GRANTS
SUPPLEMENTARY DEMANDS
PARLIAMENT BUDGET SESSION

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