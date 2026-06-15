3,587 Indian Seafarers Repatriated, Fuel Supply Remain Stable Amid West Asia Tensions: Centre
Shipping Ministry is coordinating with Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, companies and other stakeholders to provide assistance to Indian seafarers and their families.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST|
Updated : June 15, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday said it has facilitated the safe repatriation of 3,587 Indian seafarers amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring the welfare and safety of Indian maritime personnel.
Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing on developments in West Asia, here, Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said all Indian vessels and crew currently operating in the Persian Gulf are being closely monitored.
He said the ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian missions abroad, shipping companies and other stakeholders to provide assistance to Indian seafarers and their families.
According to Opesh Kumar, the ministry's control room "has handled 12,737 calls and more than 28,000 emails since its activation. In the last 96 hours alone, it received 406 calls and 784 emails from seafarers, family members and maritime stakeholders".
The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has facilitated the repatriation of more than 3,587 Indian seafarers so far, including 50 during the past 96 hours, he added.
Opesh Kumar also said the LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) carrier Disha safely transited the Strait of Hormuz carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas and is expected to reach Dahej port in Gujarat on June 18. He noted that port and shipping operations across India continue to function normally, "with no congestion reported".
The briefing comes amid heightened concerns over maritime security in the Gulf region. Recently, three Indian seafarers were reported killed following an attack on the Palau-flagged vessel MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz by the United States.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in an official statement, said India had conveyed its strong protest over the incident, stating that attacks on commercial shipping resulting in civilian casualties are unacceptable. The Congress also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issue strongly with the US and seek accountability for the deaths of the Indian mariners.
Fuel Supplies Remain Stable
Meanwhile, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said fuel supplies across the country remain stable. "Petrol, diesel and LPG supplies are adequate. Refineries are operating at optimum capacity and crude oil inventories are being maintained," she said.
She noted that some retail fuel outlets have witnessed unusually high sales due to industrial, institutional and commercial consumers increasingly purchasing fuel through retail channels. According to the ministry, around 42 crore litres of diesel sales shifted from bulk to retail outlets in May.
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