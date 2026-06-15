ETV Bharat / bharat

3,587 Indian Seafarers Repatriated, Fuel Supply Remain Stable Amid West Asia Tensions: Centre

Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, briefing the media in New Delhi on Monday. ( ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau )

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday said it has facilitated the safe repatriation of 3,587 Indian seafarers amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring the welfare and safety of Indian maritime personnel.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing on developments in West Asia, here, Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said all Indian vessels and crew currently operating in the Persian Gulf are being closely monitored.

He said the ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian missions abroad, shipping companies and other stakeholders to provide assistance to Indian seafarers and their families.

According to Opesh Kumar, the ministry's control room "has handled 12,737 calls and more than 28,000 emails since its activation. In the last 96 hours alone, it received 406 calls and 784 emails from seafarers, family members and maritime stakeholders".

The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has facilitated the repatriation of more than 3,587 Indian seafarers so far, including 50 during the past 96 hours, he added.

Opesh Kumar also said the LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) carrier Disha safely transited the Strait of Hormuz carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas and is expected to reach Dahej port in Gujarat on June 18. He noted that port and shipping operations across India continue to function normally, "with no congestion reported".