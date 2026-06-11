No Excise Duty On Petrol With 22-30% Ethanol Blending: Finance Ministry
There will be a nil excise duty rate for fuel blends that conform to BIS standards, the government said.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 9:26 AM IST|
Updated : June 11, 2026 at 9:51 AM IST
New Delhi: The Central government has exempted petrol blended with higher levels of ethanol from excise duty, including fuel variants containing 22 percent, 25 percent, 27 percent and 30 percent ethanol. According to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday, there will be a nil excise duty rate for fuel blends that conform to Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) standards.
The move come against the backdrop of petrol and diesel prices rising by nearly Rs 7.50 per litre after four separate hikes in the month of May.
The latest exemption has been granted under Section 5A of the Central Excise Act, 1944, the Ministry said.
"Twenty two percent ethanol blended petrol that is a blend, - (a) consisting, by volume, of 78% motor spirit, (commonly known as petrol), on which the appropriate duties of excise have been paid and of 22% ethanol on which the appropriate Central tax, State tax, Union territory tax or Integrated tax, as the case may be, have been paid; and (b) conforming to the Bureau of Indian Standards specification IS 19850," the Gazette stated.
The same structural parameters apply to the remaining higher percentage fuel mixtures. The Gazette clarified the volume requirements for the maximum blend level included in this fiscal measure. "Thirty percent ethanol blended petrol that is a blend, - (a) consisting, by volume, of 70% motor spirit, (commonly known as petrol), on which the appropriate duties of excise have been paid and of 30% ethanol on which the appropriate Central tax, State tax, Union territory tax or Integrated tax, as the case may be, have been paid; and (b) conforming to the Bureau of Indian Standards specification IS 19850," it stated.
The explanation section in the notifications states that appropriate duties of excise mean the duties of excise as leviable under the Fourth Schedule to the Central Excise Act, 1944, the additional duty of excise leviable under section 112 of the Finance Act, 2018, and the special additional excise duty leviable under section 147 of the Finance Act, 2002. It also encompasses the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess leviable under section 125 of the Finance Act, 2021.
It is worth mentioning here that the government recently launched E85 fuel for compatible flex-fuel vehicles. Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has highlighted India's progress in ethanol blending, noting that the share of ethanol in petrol has risen from 1.5 percent in 2014 to 10 percent in June 2022, with the 20 percent blending target achieved ahead of schedule.
"From 2014 until now, we have increased ethanol blending from 1.5 per cent to 10 per cent, which was achieved in November 2022. Our target was to achieve 20 per cent blending by 2030, but we completed it in 2024 itself," Puri said. (With Agency Inputs)
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