ETV Bharat / bharat

No Excise Duty On Petrol With 22-30% Ethanol Blending: Finance Ministry

New Delhi: The Central government has exempted petrol blended with higher levels of ethanol from excise duty, including fuel variants containing 22 percent, 25 percent, 27 percent and 30 percent ethanol. According to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday, there will be a nil excise duty rate for fuel blends that conform to Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) standards.

The move come against the backdrop of petrol and diesel prices rising by nearly Rs 7.50 per litre after four separate hikes in the month of May.

The latest exemption has been granted under Section 5A of the Central Excise Act, 1944, the Ministry said.

"Twenty two percent ethanol blended petrol that is a blend, - (a) consisting, by volume, of 78% motor spirit, (commonly known as petrol), on which the appropriate duties of excise have been paid and of 22% ethanol on which the appropriate Central tax, State tax, Union territory tax or Integrated tax, as the case may be, have been paid; and (b) conforming to the Bureau of Indian Standards specification IS 19850," the Gazette stated.